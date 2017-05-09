'Sleepy Hollow' gets the ax

'Sleepy Hollow' films a scene with Nicole Beharie and Tom Mison in downtown Wilmington. (Source: WECT)

A TV show that got its start in Wilmington is now getting the ax.

Sleepy Hollow has been canceled.

The show filmed its first two seasons in Wilmington, but left for Georgia following changes to our North Carolina's film incentives program.

The FOX show started out strong but its ratings have slipped.

The show's co-creator posted about the announcement on Twitter Tuesday night.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you to every actor, writer, director, producer and incredible crew on all their endless hard work. — Phillip Iscove (@pmiscove) May 10, 2017

