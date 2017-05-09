Burr believes Comey's firing 'a loss for the nation'

North Carolina Senator Richard Burr took to Twitter on Tuesday to share his opinion on the firing of FBI Director James Comey.

Burr, a Republican, linked a statement about the firing, then sent six more tweets containing the contents of his statement.

Burr said he is "troubled by the timing and reasoning of Director Comey's termination" and "his dismissal, I believe, is a loss for the Bureau and the nation."

My statement on the dismissal of FBI Director Comey https://t.co/ovoe34xajZ pic.twitter.com/1hB0QveczE — Richard Burr (@SenatorBurr) May 9, 2017

According to a statement from White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, President Donald Trump fired Comey Tuesday on the recommendation of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Comey is just the second FBI Director to be fired. William S. Sessions, a President Ronald Reagan appointee, was asked to resign by President Bill Clinton and Attorney General Janet Reno.

