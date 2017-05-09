Students benefit from fidget devices at The Hill School

As the fidget spinner craze sweeps the country, some schools are highlighting the benefits of fidget devices. (Source: WECT)

As the fidget spinner craze sweeps the country, some schools are highlighting the benefits of fidget devices.

For teachers at The Hill School in Wilmington, these kinds of devices are nothing new. Students at the school have learning differences like dyslexia or ADHD and Nikki Whitley said she allows the use of devices to help her class concentrate.

“Kids naturally want to move and fidget when they try to concentrate and focus,” Whitley said. “In my classroom, we have bike pedals underneath the desk so they can move their feet. I have a big exercise ball that they can sit on and kind of roll back and forth, and I have what I call a squishy seat that they can sit on and also move about.”

Whitley said the size of device a student uses depends on their specific needs. She added that not all students need to exert as much energy as an exercise ball allows.

“Smaller items that we might use would be like a fidget ring so you could slide a ring on and spin it,” she said.

Whitley explained that these motions allow students to focus more directly on the task at hand, and said that they are more than a way for students to pass the time while in class.

“When they can spin something and activate their brain, some chemicals are being released like dopamine and norepinephrine that helps them tune into what they’re working on,” she said.

For children who don't need the fidget devices, Whitley said they can serve as a distraction if students don't self-regulate their use.

“And it becomes more of a toy and they might spin it on the table or on their nose and it becomes more obvious in the classroom, but for someone who really needs it, it’s self-regulated,” she said.

While parents say some area schools have banned the use of fidget spinners in the classroom, Whitley said they have not been a problem at The Hill School.

