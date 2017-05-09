Carolina Beach nourishment money 'in limbo'

Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.More >>
President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.
A teen at a pool party is seen on video picking up woman on pool deck, falling, then dragging the woman into the pool.
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.
