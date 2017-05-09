Carolina Beach nourishment money 'in limbo'

Beach renourishment on Carolina Beach is due in 2019, but town leaders aren't sure how they'll pay for it. (Source:WECT)

Beach re-nourishment is vital to the health of our coast, but one beach town isn't sure how it will fund the next cycle.

Michael Cramer, Town Manager of Carolina Beach, said the town is due for its next cycle of re-nourishment in 2019, but after a 50-year federal program ended in 2014, he explained Carolina Beach is "in limbo."

"We were the first one to get the program and thus to have the program expire," Cramer said.

The Town is in line for more federal money to fund the 2019 cycle, but it's not guaranteed.

Cramer said along with that money, Carolina Beach is eligible for up to 15 more years of funding from the federal government, depending on the results of a study by the Army Corps of Engineers. The agency will determine if the town needs the money, and can be approved or denied. The study could take years, continuing beyond the 2019 deadline for another dose of nourishment.

If federal funding isn't approved by then, Cramer said the town will vie for state funding. The most recent update to the Beach and Inlet Management Plan suggested the N.C General Assembly create a beach nourishment fund. It's a plan that's been long-discussed, but could finally come to fruition as other coastal towns lose federal nourishment money, too.

"It's a multi-billion dollar tax base, tourism," Cramer explained. "It's a luxury, people look forward to to coming here from the mountains, it's an asset we need to manage, and I hope the state takes a portion of that and realizes that they need to pay for it so we can continue to contribute to the state's economy."

Another option for the town would be to dip into New Hanover County's Sand Fund. It's fueled by the Room Occupancy Tax and is available for any of the county's beaches to pull from for nourishment purposes. Cramer said that would be a last resort, since the money in the fund is limited.

He added that the Army Corps of Engineers study should begin within the next few weeks.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All Rights Reserved.