Not on their watch: Students keep children safe with free car seats

High school students in Brunswick County raised $1000 to buy car seats for parents that can't afford one. (Source: WECT)

A car can be a dangerous place for a small child, but not if a club at one high school has anything to do with it.

The Key Club at Brunswick County Early College raised $1,000 to purchase 18 new car seats for parents in need.

"It's state law that you can't take your child home from the hospital without a car seat," club president Annalee Blanks said. "A lot of these mothers can't afford one, so when the state cut that budget, they needed help so they could even take their child home to care for it."

The campaign started in 2015 as one student's graduation project and has since morphed into a legacy project the entire Key Club runs.

The money gathered came largely from a Yankee Candle fundraising event. Blanks said the club doubled its funding from the year before and expects to do even better next year.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.