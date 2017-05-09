The Wells Fargo Championship - Sights, Sounds, and Moments

Brian Harman drained a putt on 18 for birdie and the win at the Wells Fargo Championship (Source:WECT)

It was the PGA Tour on display, and yet it was so much more.

We welcomed the sport to our home – the golf world’s eyes on Wilmington. It was a reunion – 47 years since the Port City and the PGA Tour met.

And it was everything we could’ve wanted

A young man with psoriatic arthritis met his hero – Phil Mickelson, who happens to battle the same thing. And whether it was Lefty, the defending champion, or an NFL head coach – they embraced our course and our town.

“I think that the course feels like Augusta," said Mickelson, a comparison he was not the only one to make through the week.

James Hahn, the 2016 winner, raved about Eagle Point before round one even began. “It’s probably a top 5 golf course that we play on the PGA Tour,” he said.

Even Panthers head coach Ron Rivera made his way to town. "It’s a beautiful area," he remarked. "It’s the first time my wife and I’ve been down here”

And hopefully not the last for Rivera – and the sport.

We witnessed a comeback from the best golfer in the world – a putt on 18 for the tie, after finishing round two on the cut at +1, a tremendous final two rounds that proved to everyone that though he may not have won, he is most certainly back.

We saw heartbreak – pressure puts that can agonize even the pros - Jon Rahm's emotion throughout the round, and Grayson Murray parting ways with his caddie on the 9th.

And after that heartbreak – we saw Brian Harman, draining a 25 footer on 18 for birdie for just his second PGA Tour win, a euphoric moment that brought the grandstands to its feet.

“I think they’d be silly not to play here again," Harman said afterward. "It’s a championship quality golf course.”

Maybe they’ll be back, on the Eagle Point greens and fairways along the Intracoastal – for fans around the country, and around the world to see what Wilmington’s all about once again.