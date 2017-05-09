Crews responding to plane in water near Myrtle Beach State Park

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Crews are responding to a reported plane crash in the water near Myrtle Beach State Park.

According to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue, crews from Horry County, Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and Surfside Beach Fire are responding.

Kirk Lovell, spokesperson for the Myrtle Beach International Airport, said it was a private aircraft with two people on board.

No other information was immediately available. WMBF News has a crew headed to the scene.

HCFR, MBFD, Surfside FIRE responding to reported plane in the water, near the State Park. — Horry County Fire (@hcfirerescue) May 9, 2017

