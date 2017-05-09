Public input sought for Future Street Plan project

A second public meeting about the Future Street Plan project is coming up May 16. (Source: Pixabay)

The second public meeting for the Future Street Plan project in northeastern New Hanover County will be held on May 16.

The meeting at the Northeast Regional Library will last from 5 to 7 p.m. Participants can use the Executive Development Center entrance that faces Military Cutoff Road.

A presentation of plan concepts will begin at 5:30 p.m., and participants will have the opportunity to provide feedback on future transportation network options before and after the presentation.

“Public feedback at this stage in the planning process is crucial,” Planning and Land Use Director Chris O’Keefe said in a statement on Tuesday. “Before a draft of recommendations is developed for the New Hanover County Planning Board to consider, we want to make sure that the public’s needs and views are reflected.”

The Future Street Plan project is a collaboration between New Hanover County Planning and Land Use and the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO). A transportation consulting firm is also lending assistance.

The first public workshop for the project was held April 25, and more than 80 participants were able to comment on current transportation conditions in the study area.

Public input from these two community meetings will be used to help develop a framework for a future street system in the northeastern area of the county. The study area is bound by Holly Shelter Road and the county line to the north, I-40 to the west, US 17/US 17 Business (Market Street) to the east, and Gordon Road to the south.

