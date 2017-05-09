'Spring to Adopt' planned in Whiteville

The Columbus County Animal Shelter will have cats and dogs up for adoption Saturday at Gurganus Feed and Grain Company. (Source: Pixabay)

Gurganus Feed and Grain Company will host a "Spring to Adopt" fair on Saturday for the Columbus County Animal Shelter.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. until noon at 7 Lewis Smith Shopping Center in Whiteville, NC.

Gurganus will be giving anyone who adopts an animal from the shelter $10 worth of animal supplies in order to help the shelter find homes for cats and dogs.

Cats, dogs, puppies and kittens will be available for adoption. Male dogs can be adopted for $85 dollars and female dogs for $105. This price includes a rabies vaccination, parvo and distemper vaccinations and a certificate to have the animal spayed or neutered.

Male cats are available for $55 and female cats for $75. These prices include spaying, neutering and rabies vaccinations.

“A shelter of our size is heavily dependent on community involvement, so this is exactly the type of event we need, especially as our shelter is very close to full," said Joey Prince, Columbus County's Animal Control Manager.

Call 910-641-3945 for more information and view animals up for adoption on the shelter's Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.