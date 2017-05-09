Fidget spinners are the latest craze

They're so popular, they're had to keep on store shelves. (Source: WECT)

With whirls of fun, cool colors and tricks at their fingertips, fidget spinners are the latest fad for kids.

They're so popular, they're hard to keep on store shelves.

"We've sold hundreds, probably close to thousands," Learning Express employee Tracy Carr said. "Every time we get a shipment in, they're gone within days, and every time I go to work, it's an empty case."

The spinners were originally marketed as a way to keep kids and adults focused, especially those with ADHD or other learning disabilities, but now it's becoming a trend.

Do you remember Pogs? Fidget spinners are the Pogs of the next generation. Kids will collect, trade or do tricks with them.

While Brunswick and New Hanover county schools haven't adopted any formal policies for the spinners, parents say some teachers have banned them from classrooms.

