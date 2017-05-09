First Act: 'Deathtrap' comes to life

WECT News First at Four. (Source: WECT)

One of Broadway’s most successful murder mysteries will come to life on stage at Thalian Hall's Ruth & Bucky Stein Theatre.

Tony Rivenbark with Thalian Hall and Shane Fernando, who is directing the play, joined us on WECT News First at Four to talk about the production of Deathtrap.

Ira Levin wrote Deathtrap in 1978. It holds the record for the longest running whodunit on Broadway.

The play was adapted into a 1982 film starring Christopher Reeve, Michael Caine, and Dyan Cannon.

