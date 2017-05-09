Warrants: Leland man neglected grandmother, stole her guns

A Leland man is accused of neglecting his elderly grandmother, stealing her guns, and selling one of the stolen firearms.

Edward Conner Gore Jr., 24, was charged with four counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, three counts of larceny of a firearm, felony neglect of an adult/elder, obtain property by false pretense, and first-degree trespass.

According to arrest warrants, Gore allegedly "failed to provide medical care and hygienic care" to his elderly grandmother from March 23 to April 13.

Gore also stole two handguns and a rifle from his grandmother on April 25 and sold one of the firearms for $60 the same day, warrants allege.

Gore was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $1.25 million bond.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All Rights Reserved.