East Bladen senior earns U.S. Army-Pro Football Hall of Fame Award for Excellence

UNCW transfer C.J. Bryce might be looking to reunite with his former head coach Kevin Keatts.More >>
Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.More >>
She’s never put on the pads or scored a game-winning touchdown, but soon Emily Scott will be heading to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.More >>
Ben Boulware has a message for NFL teams: You made a mistake.More >>
Karen Barefoot has been on the job less than a week as the head coach of UNCW Women's Basketball - but is already hitting the recruiting trail...and the transfer market.More >>
