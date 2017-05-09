East Bladen senior earns U.S. Army-Pro Football Hall of Fame Award for Excellence

She’s never put on the pads or scored a game-winning touchdown, but soon Emily Scott will be heading to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Scott, a senior at East Bladen High School, was named a finalist for the U.S. Army-Pro Football Hall of Fame Award for Excellence. She is one of just 25 seniors in the country up for the award and Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Brooks was on hand at a ceremony in East Bladen Tuesday morning.

“The way that I’m impressed with her (is) because she’s been able to do it by maintaining her GPA,” said Brooks, a former honor student at Washington High School in Pensacola, Florida, and a double graduate at Florida State. “I understand the sacrifices that you have to make to make sure that academics stay first. She’s been able to do that and excel at every sport she’s been a part of.

“I can see why a lot of people gravitate to her.”

Scott’s career at East Bladen has been impressive. She’s been a member of the volleyball, softball, and basketball teams, in addition to extracurriculars on campus and most importantly a staggering 4.8 GPA.

“It’s the perfect end to senior year. It’s been a great four years here. I’ve done a lot,” said Scott, who is heading to East Carolina to major in biochemistry this fall. “It’s sad to see it come to an end, but I’m excited to branch out and explore new things. This was just the icing on the cake for it.”

Scott has received an invitation to this year’s Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement weekend, and spent time Tuesday morning chatting with Brooks, an 11-time Pro-Bowler and Super Bowl champion who spent his entire pro career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Scott was quick to thank the students for their support, the cheerleaders and band for performing to begin the ceremony, and her family in attendance. She said she is grateful and thankful to have been a part of East Bladen the past four years.

“It has been the best environment for preparing for college, preparing for stepping out on my own and going out to explore new things,” she said. “It’s been awesome.”

Tune in to WECT News at 4 p.m. for more on Brooks' Tuesday morning visit.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.