Report: Former Seahawk C.J. Bryce to visit NC State

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

UNCW transfer C.J. Bryce might be looking to reunite with his former head coach Kevin Keatts.

ESPN’s Jeff Goodman is reporting that Bryce will visit N.C. State.


Bryce told Goodman, “NC State is at the top of my list because of coach Keatts, but I’m still open.”

The list of schools looking to land the rising junior continues to grow. Maryland, Gonzaga, Texas, Wake Forest, Miami, and South Carolina have all reached out to Bryce.

This past season, Bryce led the Seahawks in scoring at 17 points per game and earned Colonial Athletic Association all-first team honors.

Per NCAA rules, Bryce must sit out next season but will have two years of eligibility remaining.

