Report: Former Seahawk C.J. Bryce to visit NC State

UNCW transfer C.J. Bryce might be looking to reunite with his former head coach Kevin Keatts.

ESPN’s Jeff Goodman is reporting that Bryce will visit N.C. State.

UNC Wilmington transfer CJ Bryce told ESPN he still isn't 100 percent sure he will visit NC State this weekend.... https://t.co/3qETIWBbRL — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) May 9, 2017



Bryce told Goodman, “NC State is at the top of my list because of coach Keatts, but I’m still open.”

The list of schools looking to land the rising junior continues to grow. Maryland, Gonzaga, Texas, Wake Forest, Miami, and South Carolina have all reached out to Bryce.

This past season, Bryce led the Seahawks in scoring at 17 points per game and earned Colonial Athletic Association all-first team honors.

Per NCAA rules, Bryce must sit out next season but will have two years of eligibility remaining.

