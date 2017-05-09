Chasing dreams: Young woman overcomes rocky past

Vyctorea Brogdon isn't letting her trouble past stand in the way of a hopeful future.

She dropped out of school in the 11th grade after being incarcerated in New York for assault. When she was released, she moved in with her grandparents in North Carolina.

While serving time in jail, she reflected on ways she could turn her life around and overcome a missed opportunity at a high school diploma.

The Brunswick Literacy Council hooked her up with Kenneth Pike, a long-time tutor at the center.

Brogdon stopped by the council twice a week, GED prep books in hand, and Pike would patiently work through practice problems and keep spirits up. He motivated her to become a better person and had her best interests in mind.

Pike died in October 2016, just weeks before Brogdon was scheduled to take the GED exam. Not wanting to let her tutor down, Brogdon continued with her studies, took the test and recently learned she had passed all three parts.

Heartwarming update: Vyctorea Brogdon passed her GED! After everything she's been through, this is her reactionhttps://t.co/RIx0mK3GUx pic.twitter.com/ojLAs2m6xd — Connor DelPrete (@CDelPreteWECT) May 9, 2017

"I said, come, come, come look! We looked the screen and I was like, 'Look! I did it! I passed!' I started jumping up and down screaming - we were so happy," Brogdon said. "In the end, I ended up getting a migraine that lasted about two days because of all the excitement."

Brogdon credits her success to her family and friends who gave her a lot of support throughout her journey. She is forever grateful for Pike's hard work and the bond they shared, preparing her for the test.

Brogdon has applied for several jobs and is looking for the next chapter of her life, now that she has the equivalent of a high school diploma.

