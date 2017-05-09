Leland man charged in Village Road armed robbery

A Leland man is accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint on Village Road Monday night.

According to officials with the Leland Police Department, Steven Anthony Dumas, 33, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felony, and probation violation.

Dumas allegedly pulled a gun on a man in a parking lot in the 100 block of Village Road near the KFC around 6:45 p.m. Officials said Dumas fled the area on foot after taking an unspecified amount of money from the victim.

Leland police and the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office quickly responded to the scene and arrested Dumas a short time later behind Cape Fear Cleaners.

Officers searched Dumas and reportedly found the gun that was believed to have been used in the armed robbery as well as the money that was taken from the victim.

No one was injured during the incident.

Dumas was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $300,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All Rights Reserved.