Snipes Academy gets community's attention with awesome dribbling skills

They have basketballs, and the dribble those basketballs, and they are simply known as the Snipes Academy Dribble Team. But there is so much more to them than just dribbling.

A recent Facebook video sent to us by Megan English, the dribble team's coach, shows the team preforming a choreographed dribbling routine. Each member of the team has two basketballs and they do tricks and choreography with their basketballs to music.

English said the students on the team have all overcome community violence, maintain AB honor roll, and act as leaders in the school.

We will have more on the story behind the Snipes Academy Dribble Team and members of the team later today.

Check this story later for more.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.