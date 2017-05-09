Weather Alert Wednesday keeps your weather aware - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Weather Alert Wednesday keeps your weather aware

SOUTHPORT, NC (WECT) -

Hurricane awareness week wouldn't be complete without a Weather Alert Wednesday event with the First Alert Meteorologists from WECT.

The weather team will be at the Southport Senior Center May 10, 4-7 p.m. to help you download the free WECT Weather App and answer any questions you may have about setting it up to receive alerts.

Let the First Alert Weather Team program your radio for free! Bring ANY weather radio to our Wednesday location and we will program it for you. While most radios provide programmable options for your specific county, the programming can be difficult.

Also, we're going digital! Be sure to check out the digital Hurricane Survival Guide for ways to be prepared before, during and after a storm. On mobile? Look for the guide in the menu of the WECT News App.

