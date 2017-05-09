My turn: Defensive driving

If you add the numbers up, it feels like almost everyone on the road is either impaired or potentially distracted. That, my friends, puts us all in danger. (Source: WECT)

I’ve used this venue many times to talk about the dangers on our roadways, but some fresh statistics recently gave me more cause to take notice.

A new report shows 43 percent of driver-related deaths involved drugs as the main factor. For the first time, drugs outpaced alcohol, at 37 percent, in terms of contributing to these deaths.

That doesn’t even include the number of people who are distracted by their phones, their pets, eating food, etc. The list goes on and on.

If you add the numbers up, it feels like almost everyone on the road is either impaired or potentially distracted. That, my friends, puts us all in danger.

I don’t have any solutions for this. Law enforcement can only do so much. And they can’t spot everything.

It’s become very obvious that not all drivers will ever take this seriously. The numbers bear that out. So, it’s up to you and me. Defensive driving has never been more important.

As Sergeant Esterhaus use to say on Hill Street Blues, “….be careful out there.”

That's my turn. Now it's your turn.

