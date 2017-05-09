Carolina Beach leaders mull reducing surfing barrier for special events

Carolina Beach town leaders are considering the possibility of removing a 500-foot buffer required for surfers around fishing piers during special surfing events. (Source: WECT)

A public hearing on the possible amendment will be held during Tuesday night's town council meeting.

According to material prepared for council members, Betty Phelps, the owner and operator of the the Carolina Beach Fishing Pier, has requested the buffer be removed during these surfing events.

Town staff is recommending to allow the buffer to be removed during special surfing events that are part ofa special event permit.

In 1984, the council adopted a 300-foot buffer after an application from Phelps.

In 1990, town staff recommended extending the buffer to 500 feet to standardize the buffer area for any motorized or board activity. During a public hearing for that amendment, Phelps asked that the buffer for surfers be extended to 1,000 feet, citing safety concerns and an effort to reduce potential conflicts between surfers and those fishing on the pier. Council approved the staff's recommendation of a 500-foot buffer.

