Hampstead grandmother delivers smiles and hope to sick children

By: Chelsea Donovan, General Assignment Reporter
Linda Hollis delivers gifts to sick children last year at Duke Hospital. (Source: Facebook) Linda Hollis delivers gifts to sick children last year at Duke Hospital. (Source: Facebook)
HAMPSTEAD, NC (WECT) -

Ten years ago, Hampstead resident Linda Hollis lost her beloved granddaughter Emily Grace Hollis at the age of six after a nearly two-year battle with Anaplastic Medulloblastoma, a cancerous tumor that spread to her brain and spinal cord.

Emily fought most of her battle while being treated at Duke Children's Hospital. More than a decade later, Emily's grandmother can still be seen walking the halls at the hospital in Durham.

Hollis started a project called "Covered by Grace." She loads up her car with everything you can imagine -- handmade blankets, chemo caps, books, stuffed animals, crafts --  to help bring comfort to sick children and their parents. 

