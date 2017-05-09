Barnes assumes command of Coast Guard Sector North Carolina

Capt. Jerry Barnes has assumed command of Coast Guard Sector North Carolina in Wilmington. (Source: WECT)

His predecessor Capt. Patricia Hill is retiring to spend more time with family.

Barnes previously served as the 5th Coast Guard District's chief of prevention.

Coast Guard officials said that Barnes is a specialist in marine safety, security, environmental protection and marine transportation system management.

The Raleigh native previously served at the Marine Safety Center in Washington, D.C., Sector Hampton Roads, in Portsmouth, Va., Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville, Fla., various staff positions at the 5th Coast Guard District and aboard a 210-foot medium endurance cutter home ported in St. Petersburg, Fla.

