Panthers' undrafted linebacker out to prove NFL teams wrong

Ben Boulware has a message for NFL teams: You made a mistake.

The linebacker who was the heart and soul - as well as the leading tackler - for the national champion Clemson Tigers defense last season has plenty of motivation after going undrafted.

"I'm in the business of proving people wrong, so I'm looking forward to doing that," Boulware said.

The 6-foot-1, 229-pound Boulware wasn't drafted despite winning ACC defensive player of the year honors and earning Defensive MVP in Clemson's 35-31 win over Alabama in the College Football Playoff national championship game. He signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent shortly after the draft and participated in this past weekend's rookie minicamp.

He looked at home at linebacker.

"Being overlooked in every aspect of life, especially football - (people) saying 'you're not good enough, you're too small, you're too short, not athletic enough.'" Boulware said of his motivation. "Wanting to prove myself right and everyone else wrong that I can play at this level."

Boulware caught Panthers coach Ron Rivera's attention right away at minicamp.

Rivera said Boulware was making calls that most players don't pick up until after their third or fourth installation and it was obvious he's a "tremendously smart" player. He also said Boulware made his presence known on the field as a vocal leader.

"No wonder why he was on a national championship team," Rivera said.

