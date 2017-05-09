Replicas of 2 Columbus ships to dock at North Carolina port

Replicas of two of Christopher Columbus' ships are scheduled to dock at a North Carolina port this week. (Source: Associated Press)

Local media outlets report the Nina, an exact replica of the original ship, and Pinta, which is about 15 feet longer than the original, are scheduled to dock at the Port City Marina on Wednesday and remain in port through May 20.

Capt. Stephen Sanger of the Columbus Foundation said the ships will be available for onboard tours starting Thursday.

The Nina last stopped in Wilmington in May 2006. The Pinta passed through in 2015 on its way from Charleston, South Carolina to Morehead City.

Sanger said the company did not make a Santa Maria replica because it needs twice as much draft as the smaller ships.

