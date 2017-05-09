Barefoot Signs First Two Players

Karen Barefoot has been on the job less than a week as the head coach of UNCW Women's Basketball - but is already hitting the recruiting trail...and the transfer market.

Barefoot signed a pair of Rutgers transfers Monday, guards Shrita Parker and Ashli Jeune. Parker averaged 12.1 PPG last season, and earned All Big-10 Honorable Mention Honors. Parker led the Scarlet Knights in scoring.

Jeune sat out this past season after injury problems, but was a 1,000 point scorer in high school. She redshirted her freshman year, played sparingly the next season, then sat out with a medical redshirt this past season.

Jeune's sister was also on the Rutgers roster, averaging 8 PPG this past season.

