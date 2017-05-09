Big Summer Participation Expected at First Tee of Wilmington

The First Tee of Wilmington will see big participation numbers come this summer (Source:WECT)

It's been less than 48 hours since the conclusion of the Wells Fargo Championship, so the beneficiary of the tournament, the First Tee of Wilmington, hasn't seen a tangible result yet.

But there is no doubt that interest in the sport will surge, after the PGA made it's return to Wilmington for the first time since 1970 this past week.

"We saw probably hundreds of people come through," said Randy Hofer with the First Tee, who was set up at a par 3 hole off the buses at Eagle Point during the tourney. "Registration's been cranking along right now. We're signing them up for June 12 to start them over at the Muni."

The First Tee was the beneficiary of the Championship - a program aimed at reaching as many youth in the area as possible - introducing and teaching the sport to any child who wants to play, and facilitating long term growth in the sport.

"We have equipment that's basically called S-N-A-G - that's starting new at golf. It's little plastic putters, plastic wedges, tennis balls, velcro targets. So it's really - they get involvement with a swing, and then we take them to a real course maybe when they're 8 or 9, with real golf clubs and golf balls."

First Tee was presented with a $100,000 donation prior to the championship. More information on their program can be found here.

