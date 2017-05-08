'Go Local' campaign launches to attract more tourism

The "Go Local" campaign will spotlight attractions in Wilmington and surrounding beaches. (Source: WECT)

A new campaign designed to attract more visitors and spotlight New Hanover County attractions launched in time for National Travel and Tourism Week.

The Wilmington and Beaches Convention and Visitors Bureau launched the "Go Local" campaign Monday.

Participants will use hashtags focusing on Wilmington and the surrounding beaches, such as #GoLocalWILM for Wilmington and #GoLocalWB for Wrightsville Beach.

Videos posted with the hashtags will spotlight shops, restaurants and attractions that are unique to the area with the theme “The Faces of Travel.”

“We’re really unique in that our geography kind of sets us apart,” Connie Nelson of Wilmington Beaches CVB said. “We not only have the Atlantic Ocean and the Cape Fear River but we also have some great waterways. So the videos that we’re going to be featuring are going to be featuring some of the attractions, shopping, dining, you name it. Some of the things that really make our destination great and the people behind it."

Nelson said the travel industry contributed $520.86 million to New Hanover County in 2015.

North Carolina Secretary of Commerce Anthony M. Copeland announced Monday that North Carolina tourism generated record visitor spending in 2016 with a total of $22.9 billion, a 4.3 percent increase from 2015.

