Assessing the city's handling of the Wells Fargo Championship

The Wells Fargo Championship is over. Now it's time to assess the impact it's had.

Debriefing is just getting underway by the local tournament coordinators, but the feedback so far is that it was a big success.

One of the biggest logistical challenges was getting tens of thousands of fans to Eagle Point Golf Club who had limited parking. Downtown Wilmington hosted one of two sites for shuttle transportation to the tournament with the other in Hampstead.

Mayor Bill Saffo said the task evolved as late as Friday as organizers expanded the free parking options for people coming downtown to catch the shuttle. They offered free parking in the city decks as well as at Cape Fear Community College and some reserved county spaces.

Saffo says the city will now look at what worked, and what can be tweaked, but if the city is lucky enough to get the tournament back in 2021, the parking landscape in downtown Wilmington could look very different than it does now.

"With the amount of development we're seeing in the downtown area, and using a lot of the staging area, that may not be available, but then again, may have some additional parking and garages that are built," Saffo said.

The city's parking plan calls for another 200 parking spaces on the North end of downtown. The new Pier 33 apartment/retail complex by the Convention Center could also provide close to 700 additional parking spaces.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.