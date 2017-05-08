Explore art exhibits and get exercise at CAM event

Explore art exhibits and get exercise at the Art Moves Midtown 5K and Minnie’s Mile. (Source: CAM)

The event, Friday, May 12, will benefit the Cameron Art Museum.

Minnie's Mile begins at Cameron Art Museum at 6:30 p.m. and goes along the Cross City Trail to a turn-around on Independence Boulevard.

The 5K begins at Cameron Art Museum at 7:00 p.m. and connects with Cross City Trail and Halyburton Park Trail.

During the event, there will be art on display, live music and more.

To learn more, go to http://cameronartmuseum.org/

