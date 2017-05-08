Chadbourn man facing 15-year sentence for second-degree murder

A Chadbourn man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Monday in Columbus County Superior Court.

Hakeem Kili Gaines, 21, could spend the next 15 years in state prison for his role in the September 2014 shooting death of Travis Lee Bellamy Jr.

Gaines and co-defendant Tyriek McKinnies were charged Bellamy's murder that took place on Institute Street in Chadbourn. The case against McKinnies is pending.

According to police reports, Bellamy was shot twice, once in the head and once in the side, after an argument between Gaines, McKinnies and Bellamy.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.