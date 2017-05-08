Mother's Day treat that dad and the kids can make

Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference!

Chef Gwen Gulliksen of Cape Fear Community College shares a kid and dad friendly recipe for Mother’s Day on WECT News First at Four.

Here’s the recipe:

STRAWBERRY TRIFLE

(Makes 4 – 8oz Mason Jar Portions)

Ingredients

8oz MASON JARS 4 each

PEACH JAM ½ cup

WATER ¼ cup

POUND CAKE 2 ½ cup, cubed

VANILLA YOGURT ½ cup

FRESH STRAWBERRIES 2 cups, sliced

SWEETENED WHIPPED CREAM ½ cup

FRESH MINT LEAVES for garnish

Instructions

Mix the jam and the water together so that it is a little runny.

Then in each jar, layer the following ingredients in this order:

1/3 cub cubed pound cake

1 Tbsp jam water mixture

1 Tbsp vanilla yogurt

½ cup sliced strawberries

1 Tbsp jam water mixture

1 Tbsp vanilla yogurt

Top with sweetened whipped cream & serve.

Garnish with fresh mint if desired.

