Mother's Day treat that dad and the kids can make

Strawberry Trifle. (Source: Chef Gwen Gulliksen)
-
Chef Gwen Gulliksen of Cape Fear Community College shares a kid and dad friendly recipe for Mother’s Day on WECT News First at Four.
Here’s the recipe:
STRAWBERRY TRIFLE
(Makes 4 – 8oz Mason Jar Portions)
Ingredients
8oz MASON JARS 4 each
PEACH JAM ½ cup
WATER ¼ cup
POUND CAKE 2 ½ cup, cubed
VANILLA YOGURT ½ cup
FRESH STRAWBERRIES 2 cups, sliced
SWEETENED WHIPPED CREAM ½ cup
FRESH MINT LEAVES for garnish
Instructions
Mix the jam and the water together so that it is a little runny.
Then in each jar, layer the following ingredients in this order:
1/3 cub cubed pound cake
1 Tbsp jam water mixture
1 Tbsp vanilla yogurt
½ cup sliced strawberries
1 Tbsp jam water mixture
1 Tbsp vanilla yogurt
Top with sweetened whipped cream & serve.
Garnish with fresh mint if desired.
