Golden, Sharpe earn CAA honors

Casey Golden and Zarion Sharpe were named Colonial Athletic Association Player and Rookie-of-the-Week, respectively, following UNCW's swept of Northeastern over the weekend.



The sweep lifted the Seahawks into first place and helped the program clinch a spot in the CAA Championship Tournament later this month at Brooks Field. UNCW remains the only program in the history of the conference to participate in every conference tournament.



Golden hit .467 (7-15) on the weekend with three double and three home runs. His first homer of the weekend sent the Seahawks home winners in the 12th inning of a 4-3 win against the Huskies. He continued his power surge, homering in both Saturday and Sunday's game. Golden also scored seven run and took over the conference lead with a career-high 14 home runs.



Sharpe earned Rookie-of-the-Week honors for a second consecutive week following a three-hit gem on Saturday as the Seahawks claimed a series win with an 11-4 victory. Sharpe allowed two runs on those three hits, walked two and struck out five in winning his fifth consecutive start. For Sharpe, this is his third award of the season also earning Pitcher-of-the-Week honors earlier this season.



UNCW opens a nine-game road swing on Tuesday with a 6 p.m. start at Coastal Carolina and will visit NC State the following night in Raleigh for another 6 p.m. first-pitch.