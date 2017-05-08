Water main break affecting some Lake Waccamaw residents

The Town of Lake Waccamaw announced Monday that a water main break is affecting system pressure for residents on Pecan Lane.(Source: WECT)

The Town of Lake Waccamaw announced Monday that a water main break is affecting system pressure for residents on Pecan Lane.

Officials said due to the water main break, a boil water advisory will be issued once water service is restored to the affected customers.

Residents are encouraged to boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water.

Vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.

This advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

