UPDATE: Lake Waccamaw residents no longer under boil water advisory

The Town of Lake Waccamaw rescinded a boil water advisory that was put in place on Monday. (Source: WECT)

The Town of Lake Waccamaw said Tuesday afternoon that residents on Pecan Lane are no longer under a boil water advisory.

A water main break put a boil water advisory in place on Monday, but analysis of water samples collected on Tuesday found the water safe.

A statement from the town said the system has resumed normal operations.

For more information, call 910-646-3700.

