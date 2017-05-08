Lost and found: The aftermath of the Wells Fargo Championship

The pros and fans from the Wells Fargo Championship are long gone, but dozens of items were left behind. (Source: WECT)

Roughly 60-70 things fill the lost and found, with items ranging from sunglasses and keys to umbrellas and garage door openers.

Tournament officials say this is about the average amount of things collected at the end of a PGA tournament. They will take them back to Charlotte to mail to the owners as the items are claimed.

If you're missing something, call the tournament's main line at (704) 554-8101.

The members of Eagle Point Golf Club have agreed to close down the course in June to convert to ultradwarf Bermuda grass.

"Our greens are really good. They are getting some age on them so it's time to try something different for our members to enjoy," course superintendent Craig Walsh said.

The conversion process should take 8-10 weeks and will be minimally invasive to the existing surface.

The 2018 Wells Fargo Championship will be held April 30-May 6 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, NC. This year's Wells Fargo event was moved to Wilmington because the PGA Championship is coming in August to Quail Hollow, which had hosted the previous 13 Wells Fargo Championship tournaments.

