High school spring sports playoff matchups announced

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

The N.C. High School Athletic Associations announced the seedings for girls' soccer, baseball and softball playoffs. 

SOCCER

First Round
Wednesday, May 10
4-A
Apex at Hoggard

Holly Springs at Ashley

East Chapel Hill at Laney

New Hanover at Leesville Road

3-A
Cedar Ridge at West Brunswick

North Pitt at East Bladen

2-A
South Columbus at First Flight

North Brunswick at NC School of Science and Math

1-A
Pender at Raleigh Charter

East Columbus at Heide Trask

Southside at West Columbus

North Duplin at Whiteville

BASEBALL

First Round
Wednesday, May 10
4-A
Ashley vs. Cardinal Gibbons

Hoggard vs. Jack Britt

3-A
West Brunswick vs. West Alamance

South Brunswick vs. Northwood

2-A
West Bladen vs. Dixon

North Brunswick vs. South Stokes

South Columbus vs. Bunn

East Bladen vs. First Flight

1-A
East Columbus vs. Riverside

Pender vs. South Creek

Whiteville vs. Cape Hatteras

SOFTBALL

First Round
Wednesday, May 10
4-A
Laney vs. Hoke County

Hoggard vs. Panther Creek

3-A
West Brunswick vs. Asheboro

2-A
West Bladen vs. Farmville Central

North Brunswick vs. Providence Grove

South Columbus vs. Roanoke Rapids

1-A
East Columbus vs. Jones Senior

Pender vs. Manteo

Whiteville vs. Bear Grass Charter

