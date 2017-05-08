High school girls soccer playoff matchups announced

Final Round Wells Fargo ChampionshipMore >>
Final Round Wells Fargo ChampionshipMore >>
The N.C. High School Athletic Associations announced the seedings for the girls soccer playoffs.More >>
The N.C. High School Athletic Associations announced the seedings for the girls soccer playoffs.More >>
Four of the top five finishers birdied the 18th hole on Sunday in the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Eagle Point Golf Club. Brian Harman described his birdie putt from 28 feet, 4 inches as "surreal," but sinking it secured a very real victory for the Georgia native who last won a PGA Tour event in 2014.More >>
Four of the top five finishers birdied the 18th hole on Sunday in the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Eagle Point Golf Club. Brian Harman described his birdie putt from 28 feet, 4 inches as "surreal," but sinking it secured a very real victory for the Georgia native who last won a PGA Tour event in 2014.More >>
According to ESPN college basketball recruiting insider Jeff Borzello, UNCW's CJ Bryce has been given his release to transfer.More >>
According to ESPN college basketball recruiting insider Jeff Borzello, UNCW's CJ Bryce has been given his release to transfer.More >>
The three years that went into planing the Wells Fargo Championship at Eagle Point seemed to pay off as the tournament wrapped up on Sunday. Organizers and patrons alike agreed that the tournament was a success.More >>
The three years that went into planning the Wells Fargo Championship at Eagle Point Golf Club seemed to pay off as the tournament wrapped up on Sunday.More >>