High school girls soccer playoff matchups announced

The N.C. High School Athletic Associations announced the seedings for the girls soccer playoffs.

First Round
Wednesday, May 10
4-A
Apex at Hoggard

Holly Springs at Ashley

East Chapel Hill at Laney

New Hanover at Leesville Road

3-A
Cedar Ridge at West Brunswick

North Pitt at East Bladen

2-A
South Columbus at First Flight

North Brunswick at NC School of Science and Math

1-A
Pender at Raleigh Charter

East Columbus at Heide Trask

Southside at West Columbus

North Duplin at Whiteville

