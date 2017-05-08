Breaking ground: River Place project moves forward

The $20 million project will replace the Water Street parking deck with 26,000 square feet of parking, retail shops, restaurants and 170 apartments. (Source: City of Wilmington)

Wilmington city leaders gathered downtown Monday at the top level of the parking deck on Water Street to break ground for the River Place project.

The $20 million project will replace the Water Street parking deck with 26,000 square feet of parking, retail shops, restaurants and 170 apartments.

The new parking space is much needed and will provide more parking options for those who live, work or play downtown.

The River Place project is anticipated to be finished in mid-2019, but the parking portion of the project could open sooner - possibly as early as late 2018.

The Water Street Parking deck will be demolished soon.

Demo of old Water deck now underway, transformation of downtown begins! #progress pic.twitter.com/gODPABTSxy — Wilmington NC (@CityofWilm) May 8, 2017

More information on the project can be found here: http://bit.ly/2qTfQOI

