Red Cross to host preparedness and safety expo

The Cape Fear Chapter of the American Red Cross will host the Cape Fear Preparedness & Safety Expo on Thursday, May 11, at the Coastline Convention Center.

The free event will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“We are so excited to bring the community together and help empower residents to be ready for any emergency they may face,” said Vicki LaBelle, executive director of the Cape Fear Area Chapter of the Red Cross. “Together, we are stronger, smarter and safer as a community.”

The event will feature live and interactive demonstrations, kids activities and vendors.

The Red Cross Virtual Reality booth will allow guests to see what it is like to be a Red Cross volunteer assisting in a disaster, including the flooded streets of eastern North Carolina during Hurricane Matthew.

