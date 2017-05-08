Morning Safety Minute: Bike Safety

Bicycle-related injuries cause hundreds of thousands of emergency room visits every year.

Most bicyclist deaths occur in urban areas and non-intersection locations, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

May’s Morning Safety Minute is on bike safety and how to make sure you and your family are staying safe on the streets and sidewalks.

Rules of the Road – Bicycling on the Road

In North Carolina, bicycles are deemed vehicles. A person riding a bicycle has all of the rights and duties of a driver of a vehicle.

Go with the traffic flow. Ride on the right in the same direction as other vehicles. Go with the flow – not against it.

Obey all traffic laws. A bicycle is a vehicle. When you ride in the street, obey all traffic signs, signals, and lane markings.

Yield to traffic when appropriate. Almost always, drivers on a smaller road must yield for traffic on a major or larger road. If there is no stop sign or traffic signal, and you are coming from a smaller roadway (out of a driveway, from a sidewalk, a bike path, etc.), you must slow down and look to see if the way is clear before proceeding. This also means yielding to pedestrians who have already entered a crosswalk.

Be predictable. Ride in a straight line, not in and out of cars. Signal your moves to others.

Look before turning. When turning left or right, always look behind you for a break in traffic, then signal before making the turn. Watch for left or right-turning traffic.

Watch for parked cars. Ride far enough out from the curb to avoid the unexpected from parked cars (like doors opening, or cars pulling out).

Vehicles must provide at least 4 feet of space while passing a bicyclist or completely enter the left lane like they would for any other vehicle.

NC requires that any person under the age of 16 riding a bicycle, as an operator or passenger, must wear a protective bicycle helmet.

Safe Riding Tips

Wear a properly fitted bicycle helmet. Protect your brain, save your life.

Adjust your bicycle to fit. Stand over your bicycle. There should be 1 to 2 inches between you and the top tube (bar) if using a road bike and 3 to 4 inches if a mountain bicycle. The seat should be level front to back. The seat height should be adjusted to allow a slight bend at the knee when the leg is fully extended. The handlebar height should be at the same level with the seat.

Check your equipment. Before riding, inflate tires properly and check that your brakes work.

See and be seen. Whether daytime, dawn, dusk, foul weather, or at night, you need to be seen by others. Remember, just because you can see a driver doesn’t mean the driver can see you. Always wear neon, fluorescent, or other bright colors when riding day or night. Wear something that reflects light, such as reflective tape or markings, or flashing lights.

Avoid riding at night. It is far more dangerous to ride at night than during the day because you are harder for others to see. If you have to ride at night, wear something that makes you more easily seen by others. Make sure you have reflectors on the front and rear of your bicycle (white lights on the front and red rear reflectors are required by law in many States), in addition to reflectors on your tires, so others can see you.



Helmets

Helmets are the most effective way to prevent a head injury resulting from a bicycle crash. Eyes: Put the helmet on your head. Look up. You should see the bottom rim of the helmet. Ears: Make sure the straps from a “V” under your ears when buckled. The straps should be a little tight but comfortable. Mouth: Open your mouth as wide as you can. Does the helmet hug your head? If not, tighten the straps.

NC requires that any person under the age of 16 riding a bicycle, as an operator or passenger, must wear a protective bicycle helmet.

Bike Safety Observances

Bike to School Day, May 10 th , is an annual event that promotes bicycling and walking for several reasons. Ask your school if they’re participating. Physical activity Teaching safe bicycling and pedestrian skills to children Awareness of how bike-able & walkable a community is and where improvements can be made Concern for the environment Reducing traffic congestion, pollution and speed near schools

, is an annual event that promotes bicycling and walking for several reasons. Ask your school if they’re participating. Bike to Work Week, May 15 th -19 th , is an annual event that promotes biking to work. The Cape Fear Region is celebrating Bike to Work Week to promote bicycling as a mode of transportation, and to recruit members of the community as regular bicycle commuters.

-19 , is an annual event that promotes biking to work.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.