Museum receives 'Health Matters' grant

A program focusing on health and human body systems will soon be available for fifth-grade students at the Cape Fear Museum, courtesy of a recent grant.

The museum was awarded a $9,975 grant from South East Area Health Education Center Legacy Fund and the New Hanover Regional Medical Center Foundation. The grant will be used to establish the Health Matters program, which is designed for fifth-grade field trips.

“We are delighted to partner with the Cape Fear Museum helping to establish Health Matters,” SEAHEC CEO Dr. Joseph Pino said. “This a wonderful program providing children with the opportunity to learn about how the body works through a fun, interactive experience. With the assistance of volunteers, some from the medical field, children may even develop an interest in health careers one day becoming our future doctors and nurses.”

The Health Matters field trip will feature three parts. Grossology and You is a full-dome digital video that explores the inner workings of the immune, respiratory and digestive systems. Students also will take part in a heart muscle fitness challenge. They also will get to see how mechanical devices relate to heart function.

The new program begins this month, and the museum is offering free field trips to Alderman, Anderson, Rachel Freeman, Gregory and Snipes elementary schools.

