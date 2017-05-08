Woman steals Good Samaritan's SUV after 3-car crash

Three people have been charged after a three-car crash that saw a passenger steal the vehicle of a Good Samaritan who stopped to help. (Source: WRAL)

WRAL-TV reports that North Carolina Highway Patrol officials say the crash happened near Morrisville around 2 a.m. Sunday. Troopers say 24-year-old Lauren Starks was a passenger in one of the vehicles and stole the SUV of a Good Samaritan who stopped to offer help.

Starks, a Duke nurse, was charged with DWI and auto theft. The driver of Starks' car was charged with DWI and driving with a revoked license, and has not been identified. Another unidentified driver was charged with DWI, and police say drug charges against that driver are pending.

It's unclear if the three charged have lawyers.

