What's For Lunch?

Bladen County
Spaghetti
Dinner Roll
Chicken Sandwich
Veggie Dippers
Lettuce & Tomato
Green Beans
Columbus County
Chicken Filet
Sloppy Joe
Mixed Fruit
Oven Fries
Carrot Kids
Milk
Brunswick County
Popcorn Chicken
NC BBQ Sandwich
Sweet potato Waffle Fries
Cole Slaw
Fruit Explosion
Pender County
Popcorn Chicken Bowl, Roll
Grilled Cheese SDW
Ham, Turkey Cobb Salad, Roll
Steamed Carrots
Fresh Broccoli
Side Salad
Fresh Orange
Diced Peaches
Apple Juice
New Hanover County
Chicken N’ Waffle
Salisbury Steak w/Biscuit
Red Skinned Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy
California Vegetables
Garden Salad
Mixed Fruit & Fresh Fruit
Milk
Duplin County
Pork Chopette
w/Gravy, Rice & Roll
Black-eyed Peas
Steamed Cabbage
Strawberry Cup
Fresh Orange Wedges
Whiteville Primary
Domino’s Pizza
Hamburger/Bun
Green Beans
Carrot Dippers
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.