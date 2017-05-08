Two men charged in disappearance of missing teen

Two men have been charged in the disappearance of a 15-year-old North Carolina girl. (Source: WRAL)

News outlets report that 20-year-old Joffee Lee Cutler and 24-year-old Deshawn Dante Townes were charged Saturday after 15-year-old Cassidy Bottoms was found Friday following an Amber Alert.

Winston-Salem Chief Deputy Brad Stanley says Bottoms was seen Wednesday night getting into a car with the two men near her Winston-Salem home. The Sanford Police Department located Bottoms and Cutler on Friday.

Cutler faces multiple charges, including kidnapping and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Townes, who turned himself into police Thursday afternoon, faces one felony count of restraint.

It's unclear if Cutler and Townes have lawyers.

Bottoms has been returned to her family.

