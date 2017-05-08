UPDATE: Missing Brunswick Co. teen found safe - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

UPDATE: Missing Brunswick Co. teen found safe

Issac Messer (Source: Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Office) Issac Messer (Source: Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Office)
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office said a missing 14-year-old has been found safe.

Sheriff's office official announced Monday morning that Issac Messer was last seen leaving a residence on Holden Beach Road just before 8 p.m. Sunday.

About six hours later, officials said Messer was located unharmed.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly