Brunswick Co. authorities looking for missing teen

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 14-year-old.

Issac Messer was last seen leaving a residence on Holden Beach Road just before 8 p.m. Sunday.

Messer is 5'6" and weighs about 135 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing an orange shirt and a red and black jogger pants.

Anyone with information on Messer's whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Ashley Stout at 910-880-4902 or call 911.

