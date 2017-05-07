Diamond Hawks down Northeastern 7-3, sweeping series

WILMINGTON, North Carolina - Brian Mims had three hits and Logan Beehler limited Northeastern to three runs on five hits as UNCW finished off a sweep of the Huskies on Sunday with a 7-3 win at Brooks Field.

The Seahawks (24-22, 12-6 CAA) remained in a first-place tie with William & Mary in the Colonial Athletic Association standings. Northeastern (22-22, 11-7 CAA) suffered its fifth consecutive loss and dropped back to third place.

Mims, who raised his batting average to .331 on the season, singled in each of his first three at bats of the game. Casey Golden slammed his third homer in as many games while Terence Connelly belted his first round tripper of the season with a man on.

Beehler (2-6) matched his season-high of 7.1 innings in picking up the win. Beehler scattered five hits, walked none and struck out five.

Cam Hanley had the lone multi-hit game for the Huskies, finishing 2-for-4.

NU starter Brian Christian (5-2) suffered just his second loss of the season. The righthander was roughed up for six runs over four innings of work.

Up next: UNCW visits Coastal Carolina on May 9 for a 6 p.m. start.

How it happened: Mason Berne opened the scoring in the UNCW second when he plated Mims with a single to left. Later in the inning, UNCW added to its lead on a bases-loaded balk. Northeastern answered with a run of its own in the third, but Daniel Stack doubled in two runs with two outs in the bottom of the inning for a 4-1 lead.

Home Runs: UNCW: Connelly (1, off Christian in the fourth inning, one on, two out), Golden (14, off Misiaszek in the sixth inning, solo, two out)

Inside the box score: UNCW finished with five two-out RBI's on four two-out hits ... Both teams landed their leadoff hitter on base three times ... Logan Beehler allowed just two hits with runners on base and just one to a righthanded hitter ... Northeastern recorded just two outs on ground balls.

Notes: UNCW finished its home season with a 21-11 mark ... Brian Mims hit .615 for the weekend with two home runs and seven runs batted in ... UNCW starters all went at least seven innings in each game ... UNCW pitching limited NU to a .159 batting average and just five extra base hits ... UNCW finished with 13 extra base hits, including seven home runs on the weekend ... Casey Golden hit .467 for the series with seven runs scored, three doubles and three home runs.