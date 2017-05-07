One person injured after car flips - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

One person injured after car flips

By: Chelsea Donovan, General Assignment Reporter
Connect
Car Flips on MLK Jr. Parkway (Source: WECT) Car Flips on MLK Jr. Parkway (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

One person is injured after their car flipped on the Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway near the Bess Street overpass.

According to a Wilmington Police spokeswoman, it happened around 8:30pm, Sunday evening.

We are told the person has non-life threatening injuries.

Stay with us for more details. 

Copyright 2017 WECT, All Rights Reserved

Powered by Frankly