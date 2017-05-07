Caddie controversy at Wells Fargo Championship

Grayson Murray changed caddies on Sunday at the Wells Fargo Championship, but he wasn't even halfway through his final round at Eagle Point Golf Club when he did it.

Murray, a Raleigh native, was getting ready to hit his second shot on No. 9 when he and his caddie had a heated exchange, followed by the caddie pushing Murray's bag to the ground, picking it up and throwing it down again.

Murray then asked a man standing outside the ropes along the fairway if he wanted to be his caddie, the man said he did and walked out to where Murray and his original caddie were standing.

The original caddie took off his caddie bib, handed it to the new caddie and play resumed after the original caddie briskly walked off the course. Murray parred the hole and finished with a 4-over 76. He tied for 63rd place.

***

Zach Johnson donated two golf balls to the water near the green on the par-3 second hole.

After hitting his tee shot into the water, Johnson took a drop, nearly chipped in for par and after making a short putt for bogey, he turned and threw that ball in the water as well.

Johnson finished 1-under on the day and 4-under for the tournament, tied for 18th place.



***

The par-3 fifth hole was one of the toughest on Sunday, yielding just one birdie among the top 18 finishers. The tournament winner, Brian Harman, recorded the birdie.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.