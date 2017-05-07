Harmon wins Wells Fargo with birdie putt on 18

Four of the top five finishers birdied the 18th hole on Sunday in the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Eagle Point Golf Club.

Brian Harman described his birdie putt from 28 feet, 4 inches as "surreal," but sinking it secured a very real victory for the Georgia native who last won a PGA Tour event in 2014.

Not long after three-putting No. 15 for the second bogey of his round, Harman bounced back with a birdie on 17 and nailed the title-clinching putt on 18, a 580-yard par-5.

"No. 2 is really sweet," Harman said, referring to his second PGA victory and the first PGA even in Wilmington since 1971. "I'm just going to enjoy this moment."

Dustin Johnson, the top-ranked player in the world, shot the low round of the day, a 5-under 67 that left him 9-under and tied for second place with Pat Perez.

Jon Rahm finished fourth at 8-under and Smylie Kaufman, Kevin Tway and Byeong Hun An all tied for fifth place at 7-under.

Jonathan Randolph tied Johnson for the low round Sunday and was one of four players tied for eighth at 6-under.

Johnson recorded consecutive 67s on Saturday and Sunday and seems to have shaken off a back injury that kept him out of the Masters, but he admitted the first two rounds at the Wells Fargo when he shot a 70 and a 75 were a little shaky.

"I played a lot better this weekend," he said. "Gave myself a lot of looks at birdie. ... Physically, I'm really good. Everything's 100 percent."

Harman raved about his week in Wilmington and said he would enjoy getting another chance to play Eagle Point.

"I think they'd be silly not to play here again," Harman said. "Honestly, it's a championship quality golf course. ... I've heard more than one guy say that this reminds them of Augusta (National, site of the Masters) than any other place."

